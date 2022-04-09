How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: San Jose takes on Vancouver, aims to end 5-game skid

San Jose Sharks (29-32-9, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (34-28-10, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose aims to break its five-game slide when the Sharks take on Vancouver.

The Canucks are 9-5-6 against Pacific opponents. Vancouver is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led by J.T. Miller with 0.8.

The Sharks are 8-9-4 against opponents from the Pacific. San Jose averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Feb. 17, Vancouver won 5-4. Miller recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller leads the Canucks with 85 points, scoring 29 goals and registering 56 assists. Bo Horvat has eight goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 69 points, scoring 31 goals and registering 38 assists. Brent Burns has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Matthew Highmore: out (upper body), Brock Boeser: day to day (arm), Quinn Hughes: day to day (illness).

Sharks: Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder).