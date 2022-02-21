How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on February 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Seattle takes on Vancouver on 3-game losing streak

Seattle Kraken (16-31-4, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (23-22-6, sixth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle is looking to break its three-game slide with a victory against Vancouver.

The Canucks are 6-4-5 against the rest of their division. Vancouver averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

The Kraken are 4-11-0 against the rest of their division. Seattle averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

Vancouver defeated Seattle 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 34 assists and has 38 points this season. J.T. Miller has six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 20 goals and has 32 points. Calle Jarnkrok has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).