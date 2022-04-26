How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $89.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Seattle visits Vancouver, aims to stop road skid

Seattle Kraken (26-46-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (38-30-11, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle travels to Vancouver looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Canucks are 11-6-6 against opponents from the Pacific. Vancouver ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by J.T. Miller with 0.9.

The Kraken are 5-18-0 against the rest of their division. Seattle is last in the NHL shooting 28.8 shots per game.

Vancouver knocked off Seattle 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller has 96 total points for the Canucks, 30 goals and 66 assists. Quinn Hughes has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Jared McCann has 47 total points while scoring 26 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Kraken. Vince Dunn has six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-2-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Tanner Pearson: out (upper body), Bo Horvat: out (lower body), Jaroslav Halak: out (upper body).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).