How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks Preseason Game Live Online on September 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on KONG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken

When: Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT

TV: KONG

In Seattle, the game is airing on KONG, which isn’t carried by a Live TV Streaming Service. However, in other markets, you can watch it on NHL Network, which is available with Sling TV’s Orange Plan + Sports Extra, which you can get for 50% OFF Your First Month (only $23). It is also on DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like no services currently.