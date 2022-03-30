How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: St. Louis visits Vancouver after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (36-20-9, fourth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-27-9, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits the Vancouver Canucks after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues’ 4-1 victory over the Canucks.

The Canucks are 18-13-6 in Western Conference games. Vancouver ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 32.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Blues are 24-8-5 against conference opponents. St. Louis is fourth in the league averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.7.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has 80 total points for the Canucks, 28 goals and 52 assists. Bo Horvat has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 40 total assists and has 62 points. David Perron has 11 goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Blues: 4-4-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Matthew Highmore: out (upper body).

Blues: Torey Krug: out (upper-body).