How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Vancouver hosts Tampa Bay after Horvat's 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (37-15-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Vancouver Canucks (29-23-7, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +131, Lightning -156; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit Vancouver after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The Canucks have gone 13-10-4 in home games. Vancouver is seventh in the Western Conference with 32.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Lightning are 18-10-2 on the road. Tampa Bay is seventh in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with 27.

In their last meeting on Jan. 13, Tampa Bay won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 23 goals, adding 46 assists and totaling 69 points. Elias Pettersson has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 43 total assists and has 57 points. Stamkos has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.3 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.