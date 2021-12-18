How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Vancouver faces Toronto, seeks 6th straight home win

Toronto Maple Leafs (20-8-2, first in the Atlantic) vs. Vancouver Canucks (14-15-2, sixth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +135, Maple Leafs -155; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Toronto trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Canucks are 8-7-1 at home. Vancouver is 28th in the NHL with 33.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 8-4-1 in road games. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 26 power-play goals, led by Auston Matthews with eight.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 10 goals and has 32 points. Quinn Hughes has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 33 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 13 assists. John Tavares has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 8.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Brad Hunt: out (health protocols).

Maple Leafs: None listed.