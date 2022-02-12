How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit the Canucks

Toronto Maple Leafs (30-11-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-21-6, seventh in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Vancouver. He currently ranks eighth in the NHL with 54 points, scoring 31 goals and totaling 23 assists.

The Canucks are 9-9-3 on their home ice. Vancouver averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs have gone 13-7-2 away from home. Toronto ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Matthews with 31.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Schenn leads the Canucks with a plus-11 in 32 games this season. J.T. Miller has four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Morgan Rielly leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-14 in 44 games this season. Mitch Marner has 10 goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Matthew Highmore: out (health and safety protocols), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Quinn Hughes: out (covid-19).

Maple Leafs: Wayne Simmonds: day to day (personal), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).