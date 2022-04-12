How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vancouver Canucks face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Vegas plays Vancouver, aims for 4th straight road win

Vegas Golden Knights (40-29-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (35-28-10, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits Vancouver looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Canucks are 10-5-6 against the rest of their division. Vancouver is seventh in the Western Conference with 32.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Golden Knights are 15-6-1 against the rest of their division. Vegas is eighth in the Western Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.1 assists.

Vancouver defeated Vegas 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on April 6. Elias Pettersson scored two goals for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat leads the Canucks with 30 goals and has 50 points. J.T. Miller has seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 28 goals and has 59 points. Jack Eichel has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Matthew Highmore: out (upper body), Brock Boeser: day to day (arm), Tanner Pearson: day to day (upper body), Quinn Hughes: day to day (illness).

Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (undisclosed), William Carrier: out (lower body).