How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV.

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $64.99

Includes: NBC Sports Washington+ + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $69.99

Includes: NBC Sports Washington+ + 32 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Top scorers meet in Vancouver-Washington matchup

Washington Capitals (31-18-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Vancouver Canucks (29-23-6, sixth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, J.T. Miller and Alex Ovechkin, meet when Vancouver and Washington square off. Miller ranks 10th in the NHL with 67 points and Ovechkin is eighth in the league with 70 points.

The Canucks are 13-10-3 at home. Vancouver averages 8.4 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

The Capitals are 17-7-5 on the road. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Ovechkin with 36.

In their last meeting on Jan. 16, Vancouver won 4-2. Elias Pettersson scored a team-high two goals for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller leads the Canucks with 22 goals and has 63 points. Pettersson has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 36 goals and has 70 points. Conor Sheary has four goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 8-2-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.