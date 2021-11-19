How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on November 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets

When: Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Connor and the Jets visit the Canucks

By The Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets (9-3-4, third in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-10-2, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +102, Jets -122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Vancouver. He’s fifth in the NHL with 21 points, scoring 12 goals and recording nine assists.

The Canucks are 3-7-2 in Western Conference games. Vancouver ranks 28th in the NHL with 32.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Jets are 9-2-4 in Western Conference play. Winnipeg ranks 10th in the Western Conference with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has 18 total points for the Canucks, seven goals and 11 assists. Quinn Hughes has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Connor leads the Jets with 12 goals and has 21 points. Pierre-Luc Dubois has five goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Jets: 6-1-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.