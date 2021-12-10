 Skip to Content
How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Live Online on December 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vancouver Canucks face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets

Can you stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks Game Preview: Winnipeg visits Vancouver after shutout win

By The Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets (13-9-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-15-2, seventh in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -123, Jets +102; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host Winnipeg after the Jets shut out Seattle 3-0. Connor Hellebuyck earned the victory in the net for Winnipeg after recording 25 saves.

The Canucks are 5-8-2 in conference play. Vancouver is second in the Western Conference with 33.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The Jets are 11-5-4 in Western Conference play. Winnipeg has scored 78 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with 17.

In their last meeting on Nov. 19, Vancouver won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Canucks with a plus-five in 27 games this season. J.T. Miller has two goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Andrew Copp leads the Jets with a plus-12 in 26 games this season. Mark Scheifele has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

Jets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

