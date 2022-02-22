How to Watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Live Online on February 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Vanderbilt Commodores face the #25 Alabama Crimson Tide from Memorial Gymnasium. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

When: Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Vanderbilt vs. Alabama game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream SEC Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Alabama on fuboTV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Alabama game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Alabama on Sling TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Alabama game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Alabama on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Alabama game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Alabama on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Alabama game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Alabama on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Alabama game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Alabama on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Vanderbilt vs. Alabama game.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Alabama on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Vanderbilt vs. Alabama game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Preview: Pippen leads Vanderbilt against No. 25 Alabama after 24-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (17-10, 7-7 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 6-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 72-67 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Commodores are 10-6 on their home court. Vanderbilt averages 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Crimson Tide are 7-7 in SEC play. Alabama averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 8.5 points. Pippen is averaging 13.7 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Jaden Shackelford is averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.