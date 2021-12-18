How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Vanderbilt Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST, the Vanderbilt Commodores face the Austin Peay Governors from Memorial Gymnasium. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Austin Peay Governors

The Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay on fuboTV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay on Sling TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay game. You would be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay game.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay game.

Austin Peay vs. Vanderbilt Game Preview: Vandy goes up against Austin Peay

Austin Peay (4-5) vs. Vanderbilt (5-4)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and Vanderbilt look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss in their last game. Vanderbilt lost 69-58 at home to Loyola of Chicago last week, while Austin Peay came up short in a 60-51 game at South Florida on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Scotty Pippen Jr. has put up 17.4 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Commodores. Jordan Wright has paired with Pippen and is producing 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Governors have been led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who is averaging 13 points and 7.3 rebounds.POTENT PIPPEN JR.: Pippen has connected on 34.5 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 27 over the last three games. He’s also made 69.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Austin Peay has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 73 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Governors have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Commodores. Vanderbilt has an assist on 23 of 67 field goals (34.3 percent) across its past three contests while Austin Peay has assists on 49 of 85 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay as a team has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among OVC teams.