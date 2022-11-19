How to Watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt Game Live Online on November 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Vanderbilt Commodores face the Florida Gators from Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Florida Gators

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The Vanderbilt vs. Florida game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Florida on Sling TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Florida game on SEC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Florida on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Florida game on SEC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Florida on fuboTV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Florida game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. If you live outside of a SEC market, you will need their Sports Plus Add-on. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Florida on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Florida game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Florida on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Florida game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Florida on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Vanderbilt vs. Florida game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Game Preview: Florida looks to extend winning streak over Vanderbilt

Florida (6-4, 3-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Florida by 14 1/2

Series record: Florida leads 43-10-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Florida is looking for a third straight victory to improve their position for bowl season. They have dominated this series, winning the last eight and 30 of the last 31. That includes 15 straight in Nashville. The Commodores can think of stringing together back-to-back league victories in the first of two consecutive home games to conclude the season.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida’s run game against Vanderbilt’s rushing defense with Anthony Richardson and running backs Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson Jr. The Gators have run for at lest 200 yards in five of their last six games, and they rank 11th nationally averaging 225.3 yards per game. Vanderbilt is giving up 164.3 yards rushing per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida: Richardson. He not only ranks second in FBS averaging 6.6 yards per carry among quarterbacks, Richardson has been at his best on the road where he is averaging 327 yards per game. That’s fifth-best nationally.

Vanderbilt: QB Mike Wright or AJ Swann. Coach Clark Lea is being cagey, not naming a starter. He listed Wright, the quarterback who led the Commodores to their first SEC win since Oct. 19, 2019, at Kentucky, as the starter or Swann, the freshman who took over as the starter before leaving a loss to South Carolina with an injury.

FACTS & FIGURES

Florida’s last shutout came in the Gators’ last game against Vanderbilt, 42-0 on Oct. 9, 2021. … Florida has not allowed a point in six straight quarters. … Florida averages 6.1 yards per rushing attempt. That’s second in the nation and would tie the school record set in 2008. … Florida has turned the ball over only once over 51 possessions in the last four games. … Vanderbilt leads the SEC with three defensive touchdowns, tied for sixth nationally. … Vanderbilt has recovered 10 fumbles this season and are tied for second in the SEC and 13th nationally in that category. … Vanderbilt RB Ray Davis ran for 129 yards against Kentucky and ranks fourth in the SEC with 860 yards rushing this season.