How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Vanderbilt Commodores face the Georgia Bulldogs from Amalie Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Georgia Bulldogs

When: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Vanderbilt vs. Georgia game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream SEC Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Game Preview: Vanderbilt Commodores face the Georgia Bulldogs in SEC Tournament

Georgia Bulldogs (6-25, 1-17 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (15-15, 7-11 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Tournament.

The Commodores have gone 10-8 in home games. Vanderbilt has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 1-17 in SEC play. Georgia ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Vanderbilt won the last meeting 85-77 on Jan. 29. Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 23 to help lead Vanderbilt to the win, and Aaron Cook scored 18 points for Georgia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Pippen is averaging 20.5 points, four assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Braelen Bridges is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 70.4 points, 23.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.