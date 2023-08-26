Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt 2023 Football Game: How to Watch Live Without Cable

SEC football is back, and kicking off the 2023 college football season is Vanderbilt. The ‘Dores hit the field against Hawaii at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Here’s how to watch the college football game:

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

When : Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : SEC Network

: SEC Network Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream SEC Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii game on SEC Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 off your first three months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Longhorn Network.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii on Fubo?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii game on SEC Network with a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii on Sling TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii game on SEC Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii game on the streaming service.

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Game Day Preview:

This game serves as a pivotal opportunity to set the tone for the upcoming season, marked by heightened expectations under third-year coach Clark Lea for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt’s adversaries, the Rainbow Warriors, are entering their second season with Timmy Chang at the helm. Their strategy revolves around a pass-heavy run-and-shoot offense, aiming to exploit matchups by putting receivers in motion. Hawaii’s 2022 record stood at 3-10, including a staggering 63-10 season-opening loss to none other than Vanderbilt.

Last season’s opening clash, with Vanderbilt securing a 63-10 victory, undoubtedly shook the foundations of Hawaii football history. The Commodores dominated every quarter, claiming a resounding 35-0 advantage in the third. In hindsight, the signs were there, as the transfer portal losses before the 2022 season hit Hawaii hard. Nonetheless, witnessing the Warriors succumb by over 50 points on home turf when they were mere 10-point underdogs was a true eye-opener.

However, this time around, Vanderbilt won’t catch Hawaii off-guard with such a drastic shift. Here’s the scoop: Mike Wright, who rushed for 163 yards against the Warriors, has moved on to Mississippi State. Ray Davis, the 1,000-yard rusher with 95 total yards against Hawaii, now shines at Kentucky. The quarterback spotlight now belongs to AJ Swann, and the arrival of freshman running back Sedrick Alexander sparks optimism. But overall, Vanderbilt’s offensive outlook appears to regress.

On the bright side, Clark Lea’s defensive prowess seems to be deepening in the front seven, despite the loss of All-SEC second-team linebacker Anfernee Orji. Let’s not mistake this for complacency on Hawaii’s part. They’re entering this game as clear underdogs. However, the Commodores present some uncertainties on paper. The question remains: Can Hawaii capitalize on them? Until we see a string of positive outcomes, it’s tough to fully buy in.