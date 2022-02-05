How to Watch LSU vs. Vanderbilt Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Vanderbilt Commodores face the #25 LSU Tigers from Memorial Gymnasium. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. LSU Tigers

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

The Vanderbilt vs. LSU game will be streaming on SEC Network.





LSU vs. Vanderbilt Game Preview: No. 25 LSU visits Vanderbilt after Pippen's 33-point outing

LSU Tigers (16-6, 4-5 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (11-10, 3-6 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays the No. 25 LSU Tigers after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 33 points in Vanderbilt’s 77-70 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Commodores have gone 7-6 in home games. Vanderbilt has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have gone 4-5 against SEC opponents. LSU scores 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Commodores and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Pippen is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Tari Eason is shooting 52.8% and averaging 15.2 points for the Tigers. Darius Days is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.