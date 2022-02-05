 Skip to Content
How to Watch LSU vs. Vanderbilt Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Vanderbilt Commodores face the #25 LSU Tigers from Memorial Gymnasium. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. LSU Tigers

The Vanderbilt vs. LSU game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream SEC Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. LSU on fuboTV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. LSU game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. LSU on Sling TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. LSU game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. LSU on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. LSU game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. LSU on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. LSU game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. LSU on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. LSU game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. LSU on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Vanderbilt vs. LSU game.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. LSU on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Vanderbilt vs. LSU game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

LSU vs. Vanderbilt Game Preview: No. 25 LSU visits Vanderbilt after Pippen's 33-point outing

LSU Tigers (16-6, 4-5 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (11-10, 3-6 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays the No. 25 LSU Tigers after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 33 points in Vanderbilt’s 77-70 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Commodores have gone 7-6 in home games. Vanderbilt has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have gone 4-5 against SEC opponents. LSU scores 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Commodores and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Pippen is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Tari Eason is shooting 52.8% and averaging 15.2 points for the Tigers. Darius Days is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

