How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Vanderbilt Commodores face the South Carolina Gamecocks from Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

The Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina on Sling TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina game on SEC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina game on SEC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina on fuboTV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. If you live outside of a SEC market, you will need their Sports Plus add-on. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina game on the streaming service.

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Game Preview: South Carolina visits Vanderbilt going for bowl eligibility

South Carolina (5-3, 2-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT (SEC Network)

Line: South Carolina by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: South Carolina 27-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

South Carolina’s four-game winning streak and Top 25 ranking are gone. Yet the Gamecocks are a win shy of becoming bowl-eligible for a second straight season. Coach Shane Beamer can join Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp as head coaches taking the Gamecocks to bowls in each of their first two seasons. The Gamecocks also are trying to win a second SEC road game for the first time since 2018 and their first back-to-back SEC road games since 2012. Vanderbilt is trying to snap an SEC skid that started in October 2019 and has now reached 25 straight games, 12 of those under second-year coach Clark Lea.

KEY MATCHUP

Vanderbilt is able to run the ball with Ray Davis, who has 564 yard rushing and four touchdowns. The Commodores average 138.4 yards per game, and South Carolina ranks 95th nationally, giving up 165 yards a game on the ground.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Carolina: QB Spencer Rattler. He has more interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (five), and the Commodores’ 13 takeaways are tied for fourth in the SEC.

Vanderbilt: QB AJ Swann: The freshman left the Commodores’ loss in the second half with an undisclosed injury, but he had an open date to help heal up. Lea said Swann was on track to return if able to practice all week. Swann has started five straight games since taking over. He has thrown for 1,068 yards with eight TDs and only one interception.

FACTS & FIGURES

South Carolina has won 13 straight in the series and 20 of the last 22. The Gamecocks are 14-2 in Nashville. … South Carolina has allowed Vanderbilt to score more than 17 points just seven times, including 20 in the Gamecocks’ win last year. … Vanderbilt leads the SEC and is tied for fourth nationally with three defensive TDs. Vanderbilt forced three turnovers against Missouri. … Vanderbilt is back home for the first time in 28 days for the second time this season. … Vanderbilt has played four games against teams ranked in the Top 25 at the time of the game, three of those against Top 10 teams.