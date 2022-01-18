How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Vanderbilt Commodores face the #22 Tennessee Volunteers from Memorial Gymnasium. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Tennessee Volunteers

When: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Preview: Vescovi leads No. 22 Tennessee against Vanderbilt after 20-point showing

Tennessee Volunteers (11-5, 2-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-6, 2-2 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Tennessee plays the Vanderbilt Commodores after Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 107-79 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Commodores are 6-5 in home games. Vanderbilt scores 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Volunteers are 2-3 against conference opponents. Tennessee is eighth in the SEC scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Kennedy Chandler averaging 6.7.

The Commodores and Volunteers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scotty Pippen Jr. is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging seven points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Vescovi is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Volunteers. Chandler is averaging 8.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.