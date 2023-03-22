How to Watch UAB vs. Vanderbilt NIT Quarterfinal Game Live Online on March 22, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Vanderbilt Commodores face the UAB Blazers from Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. UAB Blazers NIT Quarterfinal

The Vanderbilt vs. UAB game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a few different live tv streaming services. We suggest a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF) because it is the cheapest for this game. You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV — all of which have pros and cons below but we walk you through why you may want to get them, and even how to get this game (and a few others) for free.

Where can you watch the Vanderblit vs UAB NIT Game?

There are five streaming services that will carry the quarterfinal game. That’s because ESPN2 is carried by all the big players except for Philo (which doesn’t focus on sports). Of these, Sling is the cheapest “out-of-pocket” option at just $20 for the first month after their current discount, but that doesn’t mean it is the best option. Maybe you want to watch more NIT games or March Madness games too. Maybe you want to get some extra content if you are going to shell out some money for a live streaming service. Or maybe you don’t want to pay anything at all and are hoping to get the game with a free trial. Here are the reasons why you may want to try out a different streaming service.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. UAB on DIRECTV STREAM?

You bet! DIRECTV STREAM is one of our favorites, not only because it carries ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months, but because it has the most local and national channels out of all of them. It’s a great choice if you want to stream just the Vanderbilt vs. UAB game or want to continue watching all the college basketball games going on right now. That’s because, unlike Sling, it carries CBS which is airing the March Madness Final Four and Championship games.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. UAB on Fubo?

Yes, and it is another great option that comes with a free trial. You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. UAB NIT game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. UAB on Sling TV?

As our budget pick we talked about above, you can watch the Vanderbilt vs. UAB game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. And since all the NIT games are exclusive to ESPN channels, this is a great option if you don’t care about March Madness which has games playing on CBS (a channel that Sling doesn’t carry).

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. UAB on Hulu Live TV?

As a Disney-owned service, Hulu Live TV has ESPN channels and a lot more. You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. UAB game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. So if you are paying for Disney+ and ESPN+, getting the Bundle is a great way to save long-term. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a free trial, but you get a ton of extra shows and movies with it.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. UAB on YouTube TV?

Last on our list is YouTube TV. You can watch the Vanderbilt vs. UAB game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vanderbilt vs. UAB on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Vanderbilt vs. UAB game.

Here’s a quick recap in the form of a table to make things a little easier:

All Live TV Streaming Services

UAB vs. Vanderbilt Game Preview: Vanderbilt and UAB square off in NIT matchup

Teams: UAB Blazers (27-9, 14-6 C-USA) at Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14, 11-7 SEC)

(27-9, 14-6 C-USA) at (22-14, 11-7 SEC) Location: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Tournament: National Invitation Tournament (NIT)

The Commodores’ record in SEC games is 11-7, and their record is 11-7 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Blazers’ record in C-USA games is 14-6. UAB ranks third in C-USA shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Comodores: Liam Robbins is shooting 50.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Blazers: Jordan Walker is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 22.5 points and 3.9 assists. KJ Buffen is shooting 49.0% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: