How to Watch ‘Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up’ Season 10 Reunion Episodes Live Without Cable

Do you remember the uproar caused by the “Scandoval” in Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” on Bravo? It was all the rage, and you can relive every agonizing, glorious moment on “Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up,” the Season 10 reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen. The entire cast will be there to talk about their memories of the season, and there will also be a supersized “Secrets Revealed” episode with unseen footage! It starts Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, so you can watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF), or the next day on Peacock!

How to Watch ‘Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up’ Season 10 Reunion Episodes

When: Starts Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET

Starts Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET TV: Bravo

Bravo Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF)

"Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up" Season 10 Reunion episodes will be available to stream at 6 a.m. ET every Thursday on Peacock.

About ‘Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up’ Season 10 Reunion Episodes

The “Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up’ Season 10 reunion special will be broken into four total episodes. Andy Cohen will host each episode, which will see star Ariana Madix face her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss, her former best friend. Sparks could fly, which is why there’s a separate seating chart for the two parties to tell their sides of the story.

There will be three episodes of the reunion special, followed by a special “secrets revealed” episode with unseen footage. Episodes will air once per week on Wednesdays, but if you decide to wait to watch on Thursdays with Peacock, you’ll see each episode in its uncensored glory, giving you a look at the Vanderpumps you may never have seen before.

Andy Cohen personally called the episodes one of the “Top 10” reunions he’s ever done. If you need to catch up on old episodes of “Vanderpump Rules,” the entire series is available to stream on Peacock!

How to Stream ‘Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up’ Season 10 Reunion Episodes on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

