How to Watch Vanderpump Rules: Season 10, Episode 8 (Mar 29 Premiere) Live Online Without Cable

Mike Nelson

Before the hit Bravo series returned with new episodes in February 2023, the topic on everyone’s mind was Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss‘ relationship. In tonight’s episode, Raquel and Schwartz take their flirting to the next level and the cast travels to Cancun to celebrate Brock and Scheana. It all airs tonight, Wednesday, March 28 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch Bravo with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch Vanderpump Rules: Season 10, Episode 8 (Mar 29 Premiere)

About Vanderpump Rules: Season 10, Episode 8 (Mar 29 Premiere)

Cast and fans alike were in for a shakeup when news broke in March 2023 that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had split after nearly a decade of dating because he cheated with Raquel. Tonight’s episode gives a glimpse of Raquel and Schwartz’s relationship with a foreshadowing of things going off the rails.

Also in this episode, Lisa and Ariana plan a surprise bridal shower for Scheana while James makes it his mission to score Ally an invitation to the wedding.

Can you watch Vanderpump Rules: Season 10, Episode 8 (Mar 29 Premiere) for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Bravo as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch Vanderpump Rules: Season 10, Episode 8 (Mar 29 Premiere) with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream Vanderpump Rules: Season 10, Episode 8 (Mar 29 Premiere)?

You can watch Bravo on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Vanderpump Rules: Season 10, Episode 8 (Mar 29 Premiere) Trailer

