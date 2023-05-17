How to Watch ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season Finale Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The highly-anticipated “ Vanderpump Rules ” Season 10 finale is just around the corner! Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss has captured viewers’ attention and upped the tension among the cast. How will things turn out between Raquel, Tom, Ariana Madix, and the rest of the SUR crew? Don’t miss the explosive season finale on Wednesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo . You can watch Bravo with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 'Vanderpump Rules' Season Finale

Ahead of the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 finale, Bravo gave viewers a peek at what the episode holds. It’s titled “Scandoval” and will primarily focus on Tom’s relationship drama. In the trailer, Tom opens up to Scheana Shay, revealing that he had planned to break up with Ariana. However, she calls him out and reminds him that he cheated on Ariana with Raquel. Also in the finale, fans will find out what happened when Ariana discovered Tom’s affair.

Tom’s infidelity has affected their entire friend group as Tom Schwartz questions what’s next for their business and others begin to take sides. Previously fired Kristen Doute makes her return to the series in the final episode. This is sure to be interesting as she dated Tom for years before he kissed Ariana, which led to their breakup. There’s no telling how this intense season might unfold.

The excitement doesn’t end with the finale. Immediately following the finale, Ariana will appear on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen. Beginning Wednesday, May 24, Bravo is airing a three-part reunion. “Vanderpump Rules” was also renewed for Season 11, so stay tuned for more details, including the premiere date and cast.

