How to Watch Vanessa Hudgens Supernatural Film ‘Dead Hot’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Fans of actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens have likely never seen her like this before. Hudgens’ new movie “Dead Hot,” which follows her on a spiritual journey to delve further into witchcraft, is set to debut on Tubi on Friday, April 14. The film accompanies Hudgens as she learns more about what she believes, and about herself in the process. You can watch the film with a free sign-up to Tubi

How to Watch ‘Dead Hot’

When: Friday, April 14

Friday, April 14 TV: Tubi

Tubi Stream: Watch with a free sign-up to Tubi.

About ‘Dead Hot’

The film is an intimate, unscripted account of Hudgens and friend GG Magree as they travel to Salem, Mass. to learn more about witchcraft. The two have been experimenting with witchcraft and the spirit realm throughout their lives, but when a ghost hunt goes awry for the two, they realize they need help from trained professionals to thoroughly hone their knowledge.

“This project was developed and created out of pure passion and I am so excited that Tubi has partnered with us to bring it to the world,” said Hudgens. “I have so much respect for Julie Pizzi at [production house] Bunim Murray who helped shape this from an idea into something really fun to watch. I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

Can You Stream ‘Dead Hot’ For Free?

Yes you can! Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service, so you won’t need a credit card to sign up and start watching “Dead Hot” today.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Dead Hot’ on Tubi?

Tubi is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch TubiTV.com Tubi Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 45,000+ movies and television shows - more than any other streaming service. Its ad breaks are shorter and less frequent than most free services. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.” … The service includes 55+ live news channels affiliated with NBC, FOX, Cox Media Group, Hearst, and Scripps. Local affiliates provide coverage in most major media markets. Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more. Watch $0 / month TubiTV.com