How to Watch the VAX Live Concert for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 8

The VAX Live concert aims to promote Covid-19 vaccine distribution and prevent the spread of misinformation. This concert, featuring Prince Harry, was pre-recorded at the SoFi Stadium in California on May 2. Various celebrities appeared at the event and called for vaccines to be fairly distributed around the world. It will be available for the public to stream on May 8. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch VAX Live

When: Saturday, May 8 at 8/7c

TV: ABC, CBS, Fox

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or on YouTube.

You can also bookmark this page and watch it here:

Global Citizen says, “The Concert to Reunite the World is celebrating the hope that COVID-19 vaccines are offering families and communities around the world. We are calling on world leaders to step up to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere.”

Actress and singer Selena Gomez hosted the event. About the event, she said, “I’m honored to be hosting Vax Live. This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R. all performed at the concert. Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn, and Sean Penn made appearances as well.

How to Watch VAX Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ‘VAX Live’ live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV, Paramount Plus, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options