How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Los Angeles, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Vegas hosts Anaheim after overtime victory

By The Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks (2-4-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3-4-0, fifth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -254, Ducks +205; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit Vegas after the Golden Knights knocked off Dallas 3-2 in overtime.

Vegas went 40-14-2 overall with a 21-5-2 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Golden Knights scored 190 total goals last season, 31 on power plays and four shorthanded.

Anaheim finished 17-30-9 overall with a 11-12-5 record on the road a season ago. The Ducks scored 11 power play goals with an 8.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: day to day (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: None listed.