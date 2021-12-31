How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on December 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 31, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Las Vegas and Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket). This RSN is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Los Angeles, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Golden Knights and Ducks square off in battle of top Pacific teams

Anaheim Ducks (17-9-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (21-12-0, first in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The two best teams in the Pacific meet when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Anaheim Ducks.

The Golden Knights are 6-4-0 against opponents in the Pacific. Vegas is fourth in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 16.

The Ducks are 7-1-3 against opponents in the Pacific. Anaheim is ninth in the Western Conference with 31.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 1, Anaheim won 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 16 goals and has 24 points. Mark Stone has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 20 total assists and has 21 points. Trevor Zegras has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-1-4, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (health protocols), Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed), Robin Lehner: day to day (lower body), Alex Pietrangelo: out (health protocols), Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), Evgenii Dadonov: out (health protocols).

Ducks: Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Trevor Zegras: out (health protocols), Sam Steel: out (health protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).