How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on October 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Las Vegas, the game is starting on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks game on Bally Sports SoCal and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ESPN and TNT and can add NHL Network with their Premier Tier.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks on Bally Sports+?

Fans in Southern California, can watch the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks game on Bally Sports+, which stream Bally Sports SoCal.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks on fuboTV?

Customers in Las Vegas, can watch the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks game on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Those in Anaheim though won’t be able to watch the game because fuboTV doesn’t carry Bally Sports SoCal.

With fuboTV, you can also watch games that air on ESPN and can get NHL Network as part of their Sports Plus Add-on.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Los Angeles, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch this Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks game with Sling TV, since they don’t carry Bally Sports SoCal and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Throughout the season, you can watch games with Sling that are available on ESPN, TNT, and NHL Network.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks on Hulu Live TV?

No, you can’t watch this Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks game with Hulu Live TV, since they don’t carry Bally Sports SoCal and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. During the NHL season, Hulu Live TV will carry games that air on ESPN, TNT, ESPN+, and select NBC Sports RSNs.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks on YouTube TV?

No, you can’t watch this Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks game with YouTube TV, since they don’t carry Bally Sports SoCal and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. With YouTube TV, you can only watch games that air on ESPN, TNT, and select NBC Sports RSNs.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Anaheim brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas

Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to break a six-game skid with a win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 16-7-3 in division games a season ago. The Golden Knights scored 3.2 goals per game last season while giving up 3.0 per game.

Anaheim had a 31-37-14 record overall while going 11-12-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Ducks committed 3.7 penalties per game and served 9.3 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

