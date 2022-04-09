How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Phoenix, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Arizona travels to Vegas for conference showdown

Arizona Coyotes (22-44-5, eighth in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-29-4, fourth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas and Arizona meet in Western Conference play.

The Golden Knights are 24-16-2 against Western Conference opponents. Vegas ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 28.

The Coyotes are 7-12-2 against opponents from the Central. Arizona averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 25, Arizona won 3-1. Nick Schmaltz scored a team-high two goals for the Coyotes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 28 goals, adding 30 assists and totaling 58 points. Evgenii Dadonov has five goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with a plus-five in 52 games this season. Phil Kessel has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague: out (lower body), William Carrier: out (lower body).

Coyotes: Janis Moser: out (upper-body), Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Andrew Ladd: day to day (lower body), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).