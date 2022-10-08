 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preseason Game Live Online on October 8, 2022: TV Channels/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on KTNV and NHL Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on KTNV, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. During the regular season, games will air on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which are on fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Phoenix, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview

