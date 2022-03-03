How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins

When: Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

In Las Vegas, Boston, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Vegas hosts Boston after Smith's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (32-18-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (30-20-4, third in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -136, Bruins +112

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit Vegas after Reilly Smith scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 3-1 win over the Sharks.

The Golden Knights are 15-12-3 at home. Vegas ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Shea Theodore with 0.5.

The Bruins are 16-8-3 on the road. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 69 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 14, Vegas won 4-1. Max Pacioretty scored a team-high two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 21 goals, adding 17 assists and recording 38 points. Smith has five goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with a plus-14 in 50 games this season. Jake DeBrusk has seven goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (undisclosed), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (illness), Dylan Coghlan: day to day (illness).

Bruins: Curtis Lazar: day to day (upper body).