How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on December 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Calgary takes road win streak into matchup with Vegas

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (15-4-5, first in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-10-0, fourth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -129, Flames +107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits Vegas trying to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Golden Knights are 9-6-0 in conference matchups. Vegas ranks 11th in the NHL with 33.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Flames are 2-2-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Calgary has scored 77 goals and is seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Andrew Mangiapane leads the team with 16.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 10 goals, adding five assists and totaling 15 points. Reilly Smith has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 18 total assists and has 27 points. Elias Lindholm has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Flames: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .951 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body).

Flames: None listed.