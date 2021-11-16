How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Raleigh, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Svechnikov and Carolina take on Vegas

By The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes (11-2-0, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (9-6-0, third in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -105, Hurricanes -114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Andrei Svechnikov leads Carolina into a matchup against Vegas. He currently ranks 10th in the NHL with 17 points, scoring seven goals and totaling 10 assists.

The Golden Knights have gone 5-3-0 in home games. Vegas is fifth in the Western Conference with 32.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Hurricanes are 5-1-0 on the road. Carolina has scored 45 goals and ranks sixth in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game. Svechnikov leads the team with seven.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 10 assists and has 15 points this season. Jonathan Marchessault has eight goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Tony DeAngelo leads the Hurricanes with a plus-11 in 13 games this season. Sebastian Aho has four goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), William Karlsson: out (lower body).

Hurricanes: Martin Necas: day to day (undisclosed), Brett Pesce: out (undisclosed).