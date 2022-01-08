How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Chicago, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Chicago visits Vegas, looks to break road skid

Chicago Blackhawks (11-18-5, seventh in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (23-13-1, first in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago travels to Vegas looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Golden Knights are 14-7-1 against Western Conference opponents. Vegas ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.8.

The Blackhawks are 5-10-3 against conference opponents. Chicago scores 2.3 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads them with 21 total goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 35 total points for the Golden Knights, 10 goals and 25 assists. Jonathan Marchessault has seven goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 21 goals and has 27 points. Patrick Kane has eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (wrist).

Blackhawks: Kevin Lankinen: out (covid-19).