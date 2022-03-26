How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks

When: Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Vegas takes on Chicago, aims for 5th straight home win

Chicago Blackhawks (24-32-9, seventh in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (35-28-4, fourth in the Pacific)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts Chicago looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Golden Knights are 20-15-2 in conference games. Vegas leads the Western Conference recording 34.2 shots per game while averaging 3.1 goals.

The Blackhawks are 4-13-5 against opponents from the Central. Chicago is last in the Western Conference shooting 28.6 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Jan. 8, Chicago won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Whitecloud leads the Golden Knights with a plus-17 in 44 games this season. Jonathan Marchessault has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Patrick Kane has 74 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 54 assists for the Blackhawks. Dylan Strome has 16 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-7-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (covid-19), Michael Amadio: out (covid-19), Laurent Brossoit: day to day (undisclsoed).

Blackhawks: None listed.