How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on October 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Chicago, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Blackhawks visit the Blackhawks in Western Conference action

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -346, Blackhawks +273; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference action.

Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 22-15-4 at home last season. The Golden Knights averaged 2.6 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 18.4% (39 total power-play goals).

Chicago went 28-42-12 overall and 14-21-6 in road games last season. Goalies for the Blackhawks averaged 29.4 saves per game last season while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 0-1-0, averaging 0.2 goals, 0.4 assists, 0.7 penalties and 1.7 penalty minutes while giving up 0.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (abdomen), Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Daniil Miromanov: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Blackhawks: Alex Vlasic: out (undisclosed), Jason Dickinson: out (not injury related), Jake McCabe: out (neck), Caleb Jones: out (shoulder), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle).

Golden Knights Season Preview

