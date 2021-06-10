2021 NHL Playoffs: How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche Game 6 Live For Free Without Cable

After falling down 2-0, the Vegas Golden Knights have a chance to close out the Colorado Avalanche in a seven-game series. If they win, they will face the Montreal Canadiens in the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Online

When: June 10th at 9pm ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

TV: NBCSN

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

7-Day Free Trial: Golden Knights/Avalanche Game 6

There are no local blackouts in the NHL Playoffs, so you can watch Game 2-7 on NBCSN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

1 Month for $10: Golden Knights/Avalanche Game 6

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NHL Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $25 OFF Your First Month of Sling Orange, Blue, or Combo.

How to Stream Game 6: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Bruins/Islanders series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

Unlike the first round, all games will only be aired nationally. Game 1 will air on NBC, while the rest of the series will likely be on NBCSN, which you can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Boston, you van watch pre- and post-game coverage on NESN, while in New York, you can watch local coverage MSG, both of which are available with fuboTV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche TV Schedule

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Avalanche 1

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)

Thursday, June 10, 9 p.m.: Avalanche at Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Saturday, June 12, 7:30 p.m.: Golden Knights at Avalanche | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

All Live TV Streaming Options