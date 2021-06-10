 Skip to Content
2021 NHL Playoffs: How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche Game 6 Live For Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After falling down 2-0, the Vegas Golden Knights have a chance to close out the Colorado Avalanche in a seven-game series. If they win, they will face the Montreal Canadiens in the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Online

7-Day Free Trial: Golden Knights/Avalanche Game 6

There are no local blackouts in the NHL Playoffs, so you can watch Game 2-7 on NBCSN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

1 Month for $10: Golden Knights/Avalanche Game 6

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NHL Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

How to Stream Game 6: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

Unlike the first round, all games will only be aired nationally. Game 1 will air on NBC, while the rest of the series will likely be on NBCSN, which you can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Boston, you van watch pre- and post-game coverage on NESN, while in New York, you can watch local coverage MSG, both of which are available with fuboTV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche TV Schedule

  • Game 1: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1
  • Game 2: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)
  • Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2
  • Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Avalanche 1
  • Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2 (OT)
  • Thursday, June 10, 9 p.m.: Avalanche at Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
  • *Saturday, June 12, 7:30 p.m.: Golden Knights at Avalanche | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Preview

