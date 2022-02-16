 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Las Vegas, Denver, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Colorado faces Vegas, looks for 6th straight road win

Colorado Avalanche (34-9-4, first in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-17-3, second in the Pacific)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -108, Avalanche -112; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits Vegas aiming to extend its five-game road winning streak.

The Golden Knights are 15-9-1 in conference play. Vegas ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Chandler Stephenson with 0.6.

The Avalanche are 21-5-2 in conference games. Colorado leads the Western Conference with 41 power-play goals, led by Mikko Rantanen with 10.

In their last matchup on Oct. 26, Vegas won 3-1. Stephenson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 20 goals, adding 13 assists and recording 33 points. Brett Howden has four goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Nazem Kadri has 62 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 42 assists for the Avalanche. Gabriel Landeskog has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal).

