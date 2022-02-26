How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Denver, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Golden Knights to host Kadri and the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (37-10-4, first in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4, second in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup with Vegas. He ranks fifth in the NHL with 64 points, scoring 22 goals and recording 42 assists.

The Golden Knights are 16-10-2 in Western Conference games. Vegas ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Jack Eichel with 0.7.

The Avalanche are 12-4-2 against opponents from the Central. Colorado is the top team in the Western Conference with 6.7 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon averaging 1.0.

In their last meeting on Feb. 16, Colorado won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 40 points, scoring 13 goals and registering 27 assists. Brett Howden has 8 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-40 in 40 games this season. Mikko Rantanen has 12 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (lower-body).