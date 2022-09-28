How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preseason Game Live Online on September 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on KTNV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: KTNV

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on KTNV. The local affiliate is also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

