 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on October 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

If you are a Golden Knights or Avs fan, this is the only way to watch Vegas and Colorado games on Altitude and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain this season.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Denver, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Altitude≥ $89.99-----
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Altitude and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Golden Knights host the Avalanche after Eichel's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -111, Avalanche -109; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche after Jack Eichel scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Vegas had a 43-31-8 record overall and a 22-15-4 record at home last season. Goalies for the Golden Knights averaged 27.0 saves per game last season while allowing 3.0 goals per game.

Colorado went 56-19-7 overall and 33-15-3 in road games a season ago. The Avalanche committed 309 total penalties last season, averaging 3.8 per game and serving 9.0 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Avalanche: Devon Toews: day to day (undisclosed), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.