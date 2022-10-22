How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on October 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

If you are a Golden Knights or Avs fan, this is the only way to watch Vegas and Colorado games on Altitude and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain this season.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Denver, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Golden Knights host the Avalanche after Eichel's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -111, Avalanche -109; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche after Jack Eichel scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Vegas had a 43-31-8 record overall and a 22-15-4 record at home last season. Goalies for the Golden Knights averaged 27.0 saves per game last season while allowing 3.0 goals per game.

Colorado went 56-19-7 overall and 33-15-3 in road games a season ago. The Avalanche committed 309 total penalties last season, averaging 3.8 per game and serving 9.0 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Avalanche: Devon Toews: day to day (undisclosed), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).