How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Columbus, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Columbus visits Vegas after shootout victory

By The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets (9-5-0, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (10-7-0, second in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -153, Blue Jackets +128; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits the Vegas Golden Knights after the Blue Jackets knocked off Arizona 5-4 in a shootout.

The Golden Knights are 6-4-0 at home. Vegas ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 1.2.

The Blue Jackets are 3-2-0 on the road. Columbus has scored 46 goals and is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with nine.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with nine goals, adding four assists and collecting 13 points. Reilly Smith has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with nine goals and has 11 points. Jakub Voracek has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Michael Amadio: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (health protocols), William Karlsson: out (lower body), William Carrier: day to day (health protocols), Shea Theodore: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Max Domi: out (health protocols).