How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars

In Las Vegas, Dallas, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Stars take on the Golden Knights, look for 8th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Dallas Stars (13-7-2, first in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (14-10-0, fourth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -137, Stars +115; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas is looking to keep its seven-game win streak going when the Stars take on Vegas.

The Golden Knights are 10-6-0 in Western Conference games. Vegas leads the NHL with six shorthanded goals, led by Reilly Smith with two.

The Stars are 7-3-2 in conference play. Dallas has scored 63 goals and ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Roope Hintz leads the team with 11.

Vegas knocked off Dallas 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Whitecloud leads the Golden Knights with a plus-seven in 12 games this season. Smith has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars with 13 total assists and has 16 points. Hintz has 10 goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Stars: 9-1-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Stars: Michael Raffl: day to day (illness).