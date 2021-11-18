How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Detroit, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Detroit faces Vegas for non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (8-8-2, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (9-7-0, fifth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -149, Red Wings +124; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas and Detroit will play in an out-of-conference matchup.

The Golden Knights are 5-4-0 on their home ice. Vegas has scored 48 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with nine.

The Red Wings are 3-6-0 on the road. Detroit is 15th in the league with 29.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 7, Detroit won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 16 total points for the Golden Knights, five goals and 11 assists. Shea Theodore has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Lucas Raymond has 18 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 11 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Alec Martinez: day to day (upper body), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (health protocols), William Karlsson: out (lower body), William Carrier: day to day (health protocols).

Red Wings: Troy Stecher: day to day (undisclosed).