How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Draisaitl and Edmonton take on Vegas

By The Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers (14-5-0, third in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (12-8-0, second in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -118, Oilers -102; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Vegas. He leads the league with 40 points, scoring 20 goals and totaling 20 assists.

The Golden Knights are 4-2-0 against Pacific teams. Vegas ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 32.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Oilers are 6-0-0 against opponents in the Pacific. Edmonton is second in the Western Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Draisaitl with 20.

In their last meeting on Oct. 22, Edmonton won 5-3. Draisaitl recorded a team-high 3 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 12 assists and has 19 points this season. Alex Pietrangelo has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Draisaitl has 40 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 20 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 17 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Michael Amadio: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (health protocols), William Karlsson: out (lower body).

Oilers: Duncan Keith: day to day (back).

