How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Miami, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Vegas takes on Florida on 5-game skid

Florida Panthers (41-13-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-4, fourth in the Pacific)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas is looking to end its five-game skid with a victory against Florida.

The Golden Knights are 16-13-3 at home. Vegas ranks 25th in the NHL with 34.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Panthers are 15-7-6 in road games. Florida averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Radko Gudas leads the team serving 79 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Jan. 27, Florida won 4-1. Sam Bennett recorded a team-high 2 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has 47 total points for the Golden Knights, 25 goals and 22 assists. Jack Eichel has four goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 65 total assists and has 84 points. Sam Reinhart has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Ben Hutton: out (covid-19), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Anton Lundell: day to day (lower body), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).