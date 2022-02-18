How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on February 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Las Vegas and Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Los Angeles, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Vegas and Los Angeles square off for conference battle

Los Angeles Kings (24-17-7, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-17-3, second in the Pacific)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas and Los Angeles square off in Western Conference play.

The Golden Knights are 8-5-0 in division games. Vegas ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Chandler Stephenson with 0.6.

The Kings are 4-5-1 in division games. Los Angeles is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Adrian Kempe with 19.

In their last meeting on Dec. 28, Vegas won 6-3. Jonathan Marchessault scored a team-high two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 20 goals and has 33 points. Shea Theodore has six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Kempe leads the Kings with 19 goals and has 28 points. Viktor Arvidsson has 8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, four assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body).

Kings: None listed.