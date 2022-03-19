How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Las Vegas and Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Los Angeles, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Kings visit the Golden Knights after shutout victory

Los Angeles Kings (34-21-8, second in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (33-26-4, fourth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Vegas after the Kings shut out San Jose 3-0. Cal Petersen earned the victory in the net for Los Angeles after recording 29 saves.

The Golden Knights are 11-5-1 against the rest of their division. Vegas is 23rd in the league with 34.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Kings are 7-6-2 against opponents in the Pacific. Los Angeles serves 7.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Brendan Lemieux leads the team averaging 2.0.

Los Angeles knocked off Vegas 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 18. Adrian Kempe scored two goals for the Kings in the win and Max Pacioretty scored two goals for the Golden Knights in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 25 goals, adding 22 assists and totaling 47 points. Jack Eichel has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 52 points, scoring 16 goals and collecting 36 assists. Phillip Danault has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Ben Hutton: out (covid-19), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower body).