How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preseason Game Live Online on September 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Monday, September 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings
- When: Monday, September 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.
Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.
For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.
However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
